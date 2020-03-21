Switzerland: SRF to send Gjon’s Tears to Eurovision again in 2021

Difficult times lead to simple decisions, among the first countries to confirm their participation at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021 we have Switzerland. SRF also announced that this year’s representative Gjon’s Tears will fly the Swiss flag next year.

In a communique yesterday Swiss-German broadcaster SRF confirmed the Swiss participation at the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. It was also announced who’s gonna represent the Alpine country next year. This year’s hopeful Gjon’s Tears will be once again the Swiss horse in the race.

Gjon’s Tears für die Schweiz an den ESC 2021 Wir freuen uns sehr, dass Gjon's tears die Schweiz am Eurovision Song Contest 2021 vertreten wird. <3 Weitere Informationen können wir zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt bekanntgeben.Bleibt gesund. 🍀 Geplaatst door SRF Eurovision Song Contest op Vrijdag 20 maart 2020

More information to come

The Swiss broadcaster has announced that more information will be revealed at a later stage. As we know, this year’s songs will not be allowed to compete next year. Questions are now raised about how the Swiss will create and select the song for next year’s competition. This year’s Répondez-moi was co-written during a song writing camp by Alizé Oswald and Xavier Michel (aka Aliose, Die Entscheidungsshow 2011), Jeroen Swinnen (co-writer of Tom Dice‘s Me and my guitar, Belgium 2010) and Gjon Muharremaj himself.