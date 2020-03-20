EBU plans to honour the 2020 Eurovision artists and songs

The EBU has released a statement today stating that it is working towards honouring the 2020 Eurovision acts and songs in a special way.

Following the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the EBU intends to honour the artists and songs which were set to compete at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with an alternate program (not a competition).

The EBU will be developing the concept with its members in the coming months.

Thus this year’s Eurovision entries will NOT BE ELIGIBLE to compete in 2021, a decision which has been taken by the Reference Group, but the competing countries have a CARTE BLANCHE to determine their Eurovision acts for 2021, they are free to invite their respective 2020 Eurovision hopefuls to partake next year or select a new act.

Many countries have already invited their 2020 Eurovision acts to partake at next year’s Eurovision edition: The Netherlands, Georgia, Greece, Azerbaijan, Switzerland and Spain.

The EBU’s Statement

The EBU released the following statement today:

We have been overwhelmed with the love that the Eurovision Song Contest family has shared since the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event.

The EBU is very aware of how much the Eurovision Song Contest will be missed this year. The Contest’s values of universality and inclusivity, and our proud tradition of celebrating diversity through music, are needed now more than ever. As such, the EBU and its Members are currently exploring alternative programming, but not a competition, to help unite and entertain audiences around Europe during these challenging times. It is our intention with this programming, and on our online platforms in the coming months, to honour the songs and artists which have been chosen for the Eurovision Song Contest 2020. With that in mind, the Reference Group, the Song Contest’s governing board, has decided that, in accordance with the Rules of the Eurovision Song Contest, this year’s songs will not be eligible to compete when the Contest returns in 2021. At their discretion, Participating Broadcasters may decide which artist(s) to send in 2021, either this year’s representative or a new one. We ask for your continued patience while we work through practical implications of these ideas in the coming days and weeks.