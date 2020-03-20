Azerbaijan: Ictimai confirms Samira Efendi for Eurovision 2021

Ictimai, the Azerbaijani national broadcaster, has invited Samira Efendi to represent Azerbaijan at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest following the cancellation of the competition this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thus Azerbaijan joins Spain, Georgia, The Netherlands in the list of countries who have so far invited their Eurovision 2020 hopefuls to represent them in Eurovision 2021.

Samira who was set to represent Azerbaijan at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry ‘Cleopatra’.

Today the the Azerbaijani artist revealed that she will represent Azerbaijan at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest via her social media accounts:

Samira was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Azerbaijani flag at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest.

About Samira Efendi

The 28 year Azerbaijani artist has partaken at various musical talent shows and song festivals: Yeni ulduz, Böyük Səhnə, The Voice of Azerbaijan, Silk Way Star (Kazakhstan) and the Voice of Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.