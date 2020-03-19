GPB, the Georgian national broadcaster, has confirmed today that Tornike Kipiani will be represeting Georgia at the 2021 Eurovision representativ, following yesterday’s announcement regarding the cancellation of the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Georgia follows Spain and the Netherlands who have both decided to invite their 2020 Eurovision acts to represent them at Eurovision 2021. Thus Tornike Kipiani will fly the Georgian flag at Eurovision 2021.

Tornike Kipiani was declared the winner of the Georgian Idol last December and was set to represent his homeland Georgia at the 2020 Eurovision edition in Rotterdam with his entry ‘Take Me As I Am‘.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 12 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.