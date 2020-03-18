Spain: RTVE confirms Blas Cantó as Eurovision 2021 Spanish act

RTVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has confirmed that Blas Cantó will represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Following the cancellation the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Spanish national broadcaster invited to the 2020 Spanish Eurovision hopeful, Blas Canto, to represent Spain at the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest.

Blas Canto has accepted the invitation and is very grateful for the opportunity to represent Spain in 2021.

Blas Canto says:

There is a commitment on my part to continue working on our candidacy in 2021 and I am very happy to have the opportunity to do so next year.

Blas is currently in his hometown of Murcia under lock down due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. He is very sad that the event has been cancelled and feels for everyone who has worked hard for Eurovision 2020 (the competing acts, professional teams and delegations). He also adds that it is right decision as health comes first.

The Spanish broadcaster has decided to invite Blas for Eurovision 2021 thanks to his hard hard work and dedication.

Blas was selected via an internal selection to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. He was set to sing Universo in Rotterdam.

About Blas Cantó

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 he nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969).

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition and has been religiously competing in the contest every year since its debut.

In 2019 Spain selected its Eurovision act via Operacion Triunfo for the second consecutive year, Miki was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his party song ‘La venda‘, achieving a 22nd place in the Grand Final.