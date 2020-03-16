Romania: Roxen revamps her Eurovision entry ‘Alcohol You’

The 2020 Romanian hopeful, Roxen, has released the revamped version of her Eurovision entry ‘ Alcohol You’.

The 2020 Romanian act, Roxen, was selected via an internal selection in order to fly the Romanian flag at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. She will defend the Romanian colours at the upcoming Eurovision edition with ‘Alcohol You‘.

Last week the Romanian ESC 2020 hopeful released the official music video of her Eurovision entry along with the revamped version of the song.

Roxen says:

I am so pleased with this new version of ‘Alcohol You’, because it is now more powerful and has an impressive finale. Most people are receiving it so well – this makes me very happy. I read so many positive comments from Romanian and international fans alike. Their appreciation means a lot to me, I am so very thankful for it all!

Viky Red (Producer of Alchol You) says:

The focus is in accomplishing the best act for Romania on the stage in Rotterdam so besides the conceptual and technical preps for the show, we decided to make relevant improvements to the track as well. The new version enhances her excellent vocal range and unique sound. Nevertheless, it remains true to its origins as the same song that Roxen loves to perform. We are pleased with the outcome and we are so happy about the positive reactions we got from the fans and specialists about this revamp.

Romania in Eurovision

Initially Romania attempted to debut at the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest in Millstreet when it competed in the special semi-final in Slovenia with Dida Dragan. Unfortunately the country failed to qualify and win one of the three golden tickets to Ireland and had to wait one more year to join the Eurovision family.

Romania debuted at the the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Dan Bitman and is yet to win the event. The country’s best placing in the contest was achieved in 2005 (Luminita Anghel) and 2010 ( Paula Seling & Ovi) when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

Romania has participated 23 times in our beloved contest. In 2016 the country was sanctioned by the EBU due to its broadcaster’s overdue debt and was forced to stay out of the competition, despite having chosen its Eurovision entry and act for Stockholm.

In 2019, Ester Peony was crowned the winner of the Romanian national final with her entry On a Sunday. Despite a magnificent performance Romania failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.