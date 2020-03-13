The 2020 Russian Eurovision hopefuls, Little Big, have released their Eurovision entry for Rotterdam.

Little Big will represent Russia at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Uno’. We now have all 41 Eurovision 2020 entries, Russia was the last country to unveil its Eurovision song for Rotterdam.

The concept behind the 2020 Eurovision entry was born in Los Angeles, California whilst the band was on holiday. They developed the song and wrote the lyrics upon their return to St. Petersburg.

About Little Big

The pop-punk-rave Russian band hails from St. Petersburg and is formed by: lya Prusikin, Sonya Tayurskaya, Anton Lissov and Sergey Makarov. Little Big enjoy fame, name and recognition both at home in Russia and overseas.

They have a unique style of combining rave, pop and punk music and are reigning the dance floor both at home and in Europe. One of their songs Skibidi went viral in just a week and has circa 362 million views and counting. The dance routine from the video has become quite a sensation in Russia as many celebrities and artists are practicing it!

Russia in Eurovision

Russia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and has won the event once in 2008 with Dima Bilan’s Believe. The country successfully hosted the contest in 2009 in Moscow.

The Russians have enjoyed massive success in the Eurovision Song Contest with 1 victory (2008), 4 2nd placings (2000, 2006, 2012, 2015), 4 3rd placings (2003, 2007, 2016, 2019) and 1 5th placing (2013). The country had never missed a Eurovision final since the introduction of the semifinals in 2004 until 2018 when Julia Samoylova failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Lisbon.

Russia has sent some of its most acclaimed and celebrated artists to the competition: Dima Bilan, Sergey Lazerev, t.A.T.u, Alsou, Polina Gagarina, Alla Pugacheva, Philip Kirkorov, Serebro etc.

Russia has competed 22 times in the contest and has enjoyed great success in the musical festival with 10 top 10 placings including a victory in 2008.