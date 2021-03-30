Eurovision 2021: Semi-finals running order unveiled

The EBU and AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster have released the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-finals running order. A total of 33 countries will compete in the Semi-finals scheduled to be held on 18 and 20 May.

The running order for the two semi-finals has been determined by host broadcaster AVROTROS and approved by the EBU.

Sixteen countries will participate in Semi-final 1 on 18 May, whilst seventeen countries will participate in Semi-final 2 on 20 May.

Semi-final 1

Lithuania will have the honour of opening Semi-final 1, whilst Maltawill be the last country to take the stage:

Lithuania Slovenia Russia Sweden Australia North Macedonia Ireland Cyprus Norway Croatia Belgium Israel Romania Azerbaijan Ukraine Malta

Semi-final 2

San Marino will have the honour of opening Semi-final 2, whilst Denmark will be the last country to take the stage:

San Marino Estonia Czech Republic Greece Austria Poland Moldova Iceland Serbia Georgia Albania Portugal Bulgaria Finland Latvia Switzerland Denmark

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 18, 20 and 21 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by Dutch broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS in collaboration with the EBU.