Eurovision 2021: Semi-finals running order unveiled

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani March 30, 2021 12:10 pm 31 views

The EBU and AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster have released the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest  Semi-finals running order. A total of 33 countries will compete in the Semi-finals scheduled to be held on 18 and 20 May.

The running order for the two semi-finals has been determined by host broadcaster AVROTROS and approved by the EBU.

Sixteen countries will participate in Semi-final 1 on 18 May, whilst seventeen countries will participate in Semi-final 2 on 20 May.

Semi-final 1

Lithuania will have the honour of opening Semi-final 1, whilst Maltawill be the last country to take the stage:

  1. Lithuania
  2. Slovenia
  3. Russia
  4. Sweden
  5. Australia
  6. North Macedonia
  7. Ireland
  8. Cyprus
  9. Norway
  10. Croatia
  11. Belgium
  12.  Israel
  13. Romania
  14.  Azerbaijan
  15.  Ukraine
  16.  Malta

Semi-final 2

San Marino will have the honour of opening Semi-final 2, whilst Denmark will be the last country to take the stage:

  1. San Marino
  2. Estonia
  3.  Czech Republic
  4. Greece
  5.  Austria
  6. Poland
  7. Moldova
  8. Iceland
  9. Serbia
  10. Georgia 
  11. Albania
  12. Portugal
  13. Bulgaria
  14.  Finland
  15. Latvia
  16. Switzerland
  17. Denmark

The 2021 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on  18, 20 and 21 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by Dutch broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS in collaboration with the EBU.

