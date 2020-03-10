Poland: Alicja releases the official music video of ‘Empires’

The 2020 Polish hopeful, Alicja, has premiered the official music video of her Eurovision entry ‘Empires’.

Alicja won the 2020 Polish national final and will defend the Polish colours at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with her entry’ Empires‘.

She has released the official music video of her Eurovision 2000 entry.

Alicja says:

Empires is an important song, not only for me, but also in terms of how we treat our planet Earth and life itself. We pose a threat to the planet. The song talks about the mechanism of destruction and difficult issues in our present world. People build empires, become obsessed with power and are distracted from what is really important. We spill oil into an ever-burning fire, which results in a huge catastrophe. But there is hope because we rise and fall…it is the circle of life but the question is “Why?” Do we have to repeat the same scenario all the time? We build and destroy. History repeats itself, unfortunately.

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 22 times.

In 2019 Poland opted for an internal selection and selected Tulia to fly the Polish flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with their entry Fire of love (Pali się) , despite a magnificent performance the country failed to qualify to the Grand Final for a second consecutive year