Arilena Ara, the 2020 Albanian Eurovision hopeful, Arilena Ara, has released the lyric video of her Eurovision entry ‘Fall From The Sky’.

Albania has revamped its Eurovision entry ‘Shaj‘, Arilena Ara will be singing the English version of her FiK 58 winning entry in Rotterdam. She has premiered the official lyric video of her Fall From The Sky.

Arilena was declared the winner of the Albanian national selection-Festivali i Këngës 58 last December and will represent Albania at Eurovision 2020 in the Netherlands.

Albania in Eurovision

Albania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 with Anjeza Shahini and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest in the contest was achieved in 2012 when Rona Nishliu placed 5th in the Grand Final in Baku.

The Balkan country has participated in Europe’s favourite television show 16 times and has not missed a single contest since its debut in 2004.

In 2019 Jonida Maliqi won the Albanian national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his entry Ktheju Tokes, placing 17th in the Grand Final.