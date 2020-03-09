Eurovision 2020: Afrojack confirmed as interval act at Grand Final

The 2020 Eurovision host broadcaster, AVROTROS, has announced today that the internationally celebrated dj Afrojack will be interval act at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final in Rotterdam!

The world famous Dutch DJ Afrojack will be performing during the interval at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final along with an orchestra and choir specially put together for the contest.

The Orkestkeuken has formed an orchestra of young musicians in collaboration with Codarts Rotterdam and the Royal Conservatory of The Hague specially for Eurovision.



The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

The 65th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will be produced by Dutch broadcasters NPO, NOS and AVROTROS in collaboration with the EBU.

Source: AVROTROS