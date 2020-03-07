What a show Finland! The last Saturday of the 2020 Eurovision preseason is not deceiving. The Nordic country delivered a classy final of Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu 2020. The winner will represent the country at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. It’s Aksel Kankaanranta with Looking back!

The grand final of UMK 2020 just ended in the Finnish city of Tampere. It was hosted by Krista Siegfrids and Mikko Silvennoinen. Six acts competed for victory and the ticket to Rotterdam. They were:

Catharina Zühlke – Eternity Erika Vikman – Cicciolina Aksel Kankaanranta – Looking Back F3M – Bananas Sansa – Lover Vie Tika – I Let My Heart Break

It’s Aksel Kankaanranta!

The winner was decided jointly by an international jury and the televote. Aksel Kankaanranta with the entry Looking back will represent Finland at the 2020 Eurovision. Aksel won the international jury vote, whereas Erika Vikman got the most points from the televote. As an overall results, Aksel was declared winner of UMK 2020 winning the right to represent Finland at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest.

You can discover the song here:

Finland at Eurovision 2020

Finland is set to present their 54th Eurovision entry during the second half of the second semi final on 14 May 2020. The country is seeking their second triumph after the surprising victory of Lordi in 2006 with their Hard rock hallelujah in Athens. Finland has entered the contest in 1961. Last year the duo Darude and Sebastian Rejman finished dead last of the first semi final with the entry Look away. Their 23 points were not enough to access the Grand final.

Can Aksel Kankaanaranta reverse Finland’s record?

Let us know with a comment below