Azerbaijan: Samira Efendi unveils her Eurovision entry ‘Cleopatra’

The 2020 Azerbaijani Eurovision hopeful, Samira Efendi, has unveiled her Eurovision entry for Rotterdam.

Samira Efendi will represent Azerbaijan at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest with her song Cleopatra.

About Samira Efendi

The 28 year Azerbaijani artist has partaken at various musical talent shows and song festivals: Yeni ulduz, Böyük Səhnə, The Voice of Azerbaijan, Silk Way Star (Kazakhstan) and the Voice of Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan).

Azerbaijan in Eurovision

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

The Caucasian nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 12 times, having competed in the event every year since its debut in 2008.

Azerbaijan will perform in second half the of First Semi-final on 12 May in Rotterdam.