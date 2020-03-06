Eurovision 2020: Third Wave of tickets to go on sale on 26 March

Did you manage to buy a Eurovision 2020 ticket in the previous two waves? If not, you need not worry as there will be plenty more tickets up for grabs later this month when the third and last wave of ESC 2020 tickets hit the stands! Save the date: 26 March.
AVROTROS, the Dutch national broadcaster has announced that the Third Wave of Eurovision 2020 tickets will go on sale on Thursday 26 March.
Third Wave of ESC 2020 Tickets
The 2020 Eurovision tickets are set to go on sale on Thursday 26 March at 20:00 CET.
- You can purchase your tickets via tickets.songfestival.nl
- You can find more details and information about the ticket sales here
- The Eurovision tickets can be purchased via the official 2020 Eurovision ticketing agency Paylogic
Ticket for all 9 shows will be on sale during the Third Wave of ESC Ticket Sales.
- 11/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Jury Show
- 12/05/2020– Semi-final 1 – Family Show
- 12/05/2020 – Semi-final 1 – Live Broadcast
- 13/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Jury Show
- 14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Family Show
- 14/05/2020 – Semi-final 2 – Live Broadcast
- 15/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Jury Final
- 16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Family Show
- 16/05/2020 – Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final – Live Broadcast
Ticket Categories
- Standing Places ( on the arena floor)
- Seated Seats ( 1st and 2nd tier)
- Limited View Seats
- Accesible Seats
The prices for the tickets range from 23 euros- 258 euros.
Three Waves
Eurovision 2020 tickets will be sold in a total of three waves:
- 12/12/2019- First Wave (finished)
- 30/01/2020– Second Wave (finished)
- 26/03/2020– Third Wave
The exact number of tickets that will go on sale is yet to be determined as it will depend on how much space the stage and Green Room will occupy and require.
The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.