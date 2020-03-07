Tonight: UMK 2020 Grand Final in Finland

Ladies and gentlemen this is Tampere calling! We are heading north tonight for the Grand Final of Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu 2020.

Finland is one of the three Nordic countries to determine its Eurovision acts and entries for Rotterdam this evening with Denmark and Sweden also set to select their ESC 2020 hopefuls this evening.

How to watch?

You can watch the Finnish national final – UMK 2020 at 20:00 CET (21:00 EET) via the following channels:

YLE 1

YLE webstream

About the show

A total of 6 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam at UMK 2020. The Finnish national final will be held in Tampere. The show will be hosted by Krista Siegfrids and Mikko Silvennoinen. The 2020 Finnish Eurovision entry will be determined via a mixed international jury/public voting deliberation.

The Participants

Catharina Zühlke – Eternity Erika Vikman – Cicciolina Aksel Kankaanranta – Looking Back F3M – Bananas Sansa – Lover Vie Tika – I Let My Heart Break

Finland in Eurovision

Finland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition once, namely in 2006 when Lordi brought the coveted trophy to home soil for the very first time with Hard Rock Hallelujah. The Nordic country has competed 53 times in Europe’s favourite television show.