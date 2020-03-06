San Marino: Senhit will fly to Rotterdam!

SMRTV, the Sammarinese national broadcaster, has unveiled the 2020 Sammarinese Eurovision hopeful and entry.

Senhit will have the grand honour of representing the lacklocked country for the second time.

Luca Tomassini will be the creative director behind Senhit’s Eurovision peformance and staging in Rotterdam.

A song for Senhit

Senhit will sing either ‘Freaky‘ or ‘Obsessed‘ at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. Eurovision fans will play a key role in selecting the 2020 Sammerinese Eurovision entry.

Fans can partake in the online selection and vote for their favourite entry to represent San Marino at the 2020 Eurovision edition by voting here.

The voting will kick off on Saturday 7 March at 09:00 CET and will close at midnight on Sunday 8 March.

The 2020 Sammarinese Eurovision entry will be released on Monday 9 March on the official Eurovision Song Contest’s Official Youtube Channel.

About Senhit

Senhit hails from Bologna and is of Eritrean origin. She kicked off her musical career outside Italy and has performed in Switzerland and Germany.

Senhit represented at the 2011 Eurovision Song Contest in Dusseldorf with her entry Stand by. Despite a magnificent performance she failed to qualify to the Grand Final.

San Marino in Eurovision

San Marino debuted in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 with Miodio and is yet to win the event. The landlocked country has participated in Europe’s favorite television show 10 times and has only made it to the Grand Final twice ( in 2014 when Valentina Monetta placed 24th in the Grand Final and in 2019 when Serhat placed 20th in the Grand Final).

Valentina has flown the Sammarinese flag at the Eurovision Song Contest four times ( 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017).

San Marino will perform in the first half of the Second Semifinal in Rotterdam on Thursday 14 May.

Source: SMRTV/ Eurovision.tv