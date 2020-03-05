Austria: Vincent Bueno releases his Eurovision entry ‘ Alive’

The 2020 Austrian Eurovision hopeful, Vincent Bueno, has released his Eurovision entry ‘Alive’.

Alive‘s official music video was produced in the Austrian capital by by ATTIC Film on behalf of ORF-Enterprise Musikverlag.

Vincent Bueno was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Austrian colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

The 34 year old Austrian Eurovision 2020 representative is looking forward to his Eurovision participation in Rotterdam:

Wow, even thinking about the fact that I am going to participate in the song contest gives me goosebumps. The Eurovision Song Contest is like the Eurocup for musicians and singers. The huge stage, all those artists doing their absolute best, all the songwriters and producers of Europe gathering in one place to celebrate their work while at the same time stepping into the ring – it is breathtaking and formidable. Let’s go, Austria!

Vincent sheds more light on his Eurovision entry:

The song itself has undergone massive evolution and got a good push in the final sprint. I worked with very young producers and composers (David, Davey ‘Yang, Felix van Göns, Artur Aigner), who will definitely be involved in the Austrian music scene in the future. While the song was being created, everyone on the team was able to experience how much the song was evolving, especially when everyone freed themselves from their own egos and opened up to each other.

Ms. Kathrin Zechner (ORF Program Director) says:

With his incredible energy Vincent Bueno is an artist who knows how to get the audience moving like no other. He has a big heart and an honest appreciation for the people around him. This makes him not only a full professional on stage but above all an authentic performer; he is simply “Alive”. Vincent emits the message of his song with every fibre of his being.

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 52 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

In 2019 Austria selected PAENDA via an internal selection to fly the Austrian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Limits. Despite a magnificent performance Austria didn’t qualify to the Grand Final in Israel.

Austria will perfom in the First Half of the Second Semi-final on 14 May in Rotterdam.

Source: ORF/Eurovision.tv