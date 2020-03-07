Tonight: Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2020 in Denmark

Three Nordic countries are set to select their Eurovision hopefuls and entries for Rotterdam tonight, one of them is Denmark. The Danes are all set to determine their 2020 Eurovision hopeful and entry this evening.

A total of 10 acts will be battling for the grand honour of representing Denmark at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam at Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2020.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2020 Danish national final Dansk Melodi Grand Prix at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

DR 1

DR webstream

About the Show

Tonight’s show will see 10 acts partaking in the competition. The gala will be hosted by Hella Joof and Rasmus Bjerg. DMGP 2020 will be held at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

The Participants

Kenny Duerlund – ‘Forget It All‘

– ‘Forget It All‘ BEN & TAN – ‘Yes‘

– ‘Yes‘ Sander Sanchez – ‘SCREENS‘

– ‘SCREENS‘ Emil – ‘Ville ønske jeg havde kendt dig‘

– ‘Ville ønske jeg havde kendt dig‘ Jamie Talbot – ‘Bye Bye Heaven‘

– ‘Bye Bye Heaven‘ Benjamin Kissi – ‘Faith’

– ‘Faith’ Isam B – ‘Bølger’

– ‘Bølger’ J asmin Rose feat. RoxorLoops – ‘Human’

– ‘Human’ Maja og de sarte sjæle – ‘Den Eneste Goth i Vejle’

– ‘Den Eneste Goth i Vejle’ Sys Bjerre – ‘Honestly’

Denmark in Eurovision

Denmark joined the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition thrice: 1963 (Grethe & Jorgen Ingmann), 2000 (Olsen Brothers) and 2013 (Emmelie de Forest).

The nordic country has hosted the competetition thrice in its iconic capital Copenhagen (1964, 2001 and 2014) and also played host to the 50th Eurovision anniversary special show in 2005.

Denmark has participated 48 times at the Eurovision Song Contest. This year will see the country’s 49th Eurovision participation.