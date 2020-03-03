Georgia: Tornike Kipiani releases his Eurovision entry

The 2020 Georgian Eurovision hopeful, Tornike Kipiani, has released his Eurovision entry ‘Take Me As I Am’.

Tornike Kipiani was declared the winner of the Georgian Idol last December and will have the grand honour of representing Georgia at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Take Me As I Am’.

Tornike has composed and written his Eurovision entry which was premiered today in Georgia.

Three backing vocalists (2 female/ 1 male) will join Tornike on stage in Rotterdam: Aleko Berdzenishvili, Marian Shengelia and Mariko Lezhava.

Georgia in Eurovision

Georgia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2007 with Sopho Khalvashi’s Visionary dream and is yet to win the competition. The country achieved its best results in the contest in Oslo (2010) and Dusseldorf (2011) when it placed 9th in the Grand Final.

Georgia has competed 12 times in Europe’s favorite television show, the country has partaken in the event every year since their debut in 2007 with the exception of 2009 when the nation opted to stay out of the competition.

Source: GPB