Erev tov Europe, this is Tel Aviv calling! Israel will be holding a special song selection in order to select a Eurovision entry for Eden Arlene.

Shalom! Israel is gearing up for the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam in full steam!



How to watch?

You can watch the 2020 Israeli song selection The Next Song for Eurovision at 20:30 CET (21:30 local time) via the following channels:

KAN

KAN webstream

About the show

Eden Arlene will sing a total of four songs during the special song selection show The Next Song for Eurovision, The show will be hosted by Eurovision 2019 hostess Lucy Ayoub.

The 2020 Israeli Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined televoting/professional jury deliberation.

The songs

Saviour in the Sound

Roots

Rak Ata

Fekir libi

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).