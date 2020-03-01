How much does it take for a girl to become a… Superg!rl? Stefania tells us with her song! Almost one month after her name’s announcement as the Greek representative for Eurovision 2020, the Dutch-Greek young lady is proud to unveil her entry for Rotterdam!

“A journey to explore her inner strength…”

Written by Dimitris Kontopoulos, Sharon Vaughn and the producers’ group ARCADE, Superg!rl aired a few minutes ago and is an contemporary up-tempo pop song with some ethnic elements.

According to the Greek broadcaster’s ERT release, the song encourages all teenagers to believe in themselves and fight for their dreams. Above all, it reflects the personal story of the Greek representative who tries to share her time between school and with her passion for singing.

The music video for Superg!rl was filmed on four different locations around Athens, under the directing instructions of Kostas Karydas. His excitement about this great collaboration is evident and he states:

We came up with a story with surrealistic elements. We followed a young woman who finds the strength to embrace her special abilities in a society that perceives her as an outcast. It is a journey to explore her inner strength. The SUPERG!RL team consists of a number of acclaimed professionals that have given their 100% to create the outcome we envisioned. The collaboration with Stefania was impeccable and we were impressed by her professionalism and her acting skills.

But now words are enough; time to enjoy the Greek entry for Rotterdam! What are your first impressions?

Who is Stefania?

Stefania (birth name Stefania Liberakakis), was born in 2002 in Utrecht, The Netherlands to a Greek family. She started singing when she was just 8 years old and rose to fame two years later when she participated on the Dutch The Voice Kids. She then also sang as part of the Dutch children’s choir Kinderen voor Kinderen.

Stefania is not unknown to the Eurovision world, as she has already participated in Junior Eurovision in 2016. That year she represented the Netherlands with the girl band Kisses, ending up in the 8th place of the scoreboard.

Having pursued a solo music career, her first single Stupid reasons was released in 2018 and reached the top at Kids Top 20. One year later, her single Wonder came out in March 2019 and became the soundtrack of the animated movie Wonder Park, for which Stefania voiced one of the characters. Moreover, the Greek 2020 representative runs her own YouTube channel, with more than 50,000 subscribers.

Greece will have to compete from the first half of the second semi-final on 14 May.