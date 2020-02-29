This is Reykjavik calling! The Icelanders have made their mind up and tonight they are delivering their 2020 Eurovision entry, full of optimism for yet another successful result. It will be Daði & Gagnamagnið with the song Think about things who will perform on the stage in Rotterdam!

Tonight saw the final of Söngvakeppnin 2020, the annual national selection event of the island of North Atlantic. As with last year’s format, 5 acts battled it out for the golden Eurovision ticket, all qualified from the event’s two semi-finals. The show took place at the Laugardalshöll arena.

The running order of the show was as follows:

Ísold & Helga – Meet me halfway Daði & Gagnamagnið – Think about things Nína – Echo Iva – Oculis Videre Dimma – Almyrkvi

Following the performances of the contestants, the show’s voting part was separated into two rounds. In the first round, the five competing acts were shortlisted to the two that accessed the second part, the superfinal. The two acts that went through to the superfinal were:

Daði & Gagnamagnið – Gagnamagnið (Think About Things)

– Gagnamagnið (Think About Things) DIMMA – Almyrkvi

Although the initial decision upon the two best acts of the night was made jointly by the public and an expert jury, the only judge in the superfinal was the audience. Its verdict was clear and it will be Daði & Gagnamagnið who will be honored to represent his country in Rotterdam this year! Enjoy the Icelandic entry here:

This year, Iceland will have to compete in the first half of the second semi-final.