Tonight Moldova held it’s 2020 national final, O melodie pentru Europa 2020, and the victor has been chosen – it’s Natalia Gordienko to Rotterdam!

Tonight saw 19 acts compete for the Moldovan ticket to Eurovision 2020, and Natalia Gordienko triumphed with their song Prison.

Music is by Philip Kirkorov and Dimitris Kontopoulos, while the song’s lyrics are by Sharon Vaughn and Dimitris Kontopoulos again.

As a matter of course, Natalia is not a stranger to the Eurovision world. She represented her country again back in 2006, when she performed the song Loca in Athens, together with Arsenium.

The show was broadcast by TeleRadio-Moldova (TRM), and the winner was determined by a combination of jury voting and televotes.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova made their Eurovision debut in Kyiv in 2005, with Zdob și Zdub. Their best result came 2017, when SunStroke Project finished in 3rd place with Hey Mamma!

Moldova have taken part in the Eurovision Song Contest 15 times, reaching the final 10 times. This year, they will compete in the first half of the second Semi-Final on the 14th May in Rotterdam.