Tonight: O Melodie Pentru Europa 2020 Grand Final in Moldova

Moldova

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 29, 2020 7:30 am 0 views

Good evening Europe this is Chisinau calling! We are travelling to Moldova tonight for O Melodie Pentru Europa 2020 where 20 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020.

Moldova is set to hold its national fnal tonight in Chisinau.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of O Melodie Pentru Europa 2020 at 20:15 CET via the following channels:

The Participants

  1. Midone DenisLike A Champion
  2. Gordienco NataliaPrison
  3. Burlacu GetaRăspunde
  4. Moraru ViorelaRemedy
  5. Uzun Valentin & Kovalsky IrinaMoldoviţa
  6. Rusu LaviniaTouch
  7. Jelezoglo DimaDo It Slow
  8. Rotaru DiannaDale Dale
  9. Parfeni PashaMy Wine
  10. Live BeatLove Me Now
  11. Paşa Valeria It’s Time
  12. Ciolac MariaOur Home
  13. Letty SashaSummer of Love
  14. Kit IrinaChain Reaction
  15. Donciu Petronela & Portărescu AndreeaWe will be Legend
  16. LanjeronHi Five
  17. Ilienko Julia ft. Mishel DarTears
  18. Sandu CatarinaDie For you
  19. Cibotaru Alexandru Cine te-a facut să plângi
  20. Zavidia MaximTake Control

About the show

A total of 20 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam during tonight’s show. The 2020 Moldovan Eurovision entry and hopeful will be determined via a combined professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

Moldova in Eurovision

Moldova debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with Zdob si Zdub and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best result in the competition in 2017 when Sunstroke Project placed 3rd in the Grand Final in Kyiv with their entry Hey Mamma!

Moldova has been competing in religiously every year in Europe’s favourite television show since their debut in 2005, namely the country has partaken in the contest 15 times.

In 2019 Anna Odobescu won the Moldovan national final and was awarded the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with her entry Stay. Despite an extraordinary performance the country failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Israel.

 

