Hello Europe, we have the Croatian Eurovision 2020 act! Today saw the Grand Final of Dora 2020 in Opatija with sixteen acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam

Damir Kedzo will have the honour of representing Croatia at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Divlji Vjetre.

The 2020 Croatian national final was held at the Marino Cvetkovic Hall in Opatija. The show was hosted by Doris Pincic Rogoznica, Zlata Mück Susec, Mirko Fodor and Dusko Curlic.

The 2020 Croatian entry and hopeful were selected via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 25 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2019 Croatia opted for a national selection in order to select its Eurovision entry and act, thus bringing back its traditional national final Dora. Roko was crowned the winner of Dora 2019 and represented Croatia at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry The Dream, despite an extraordinary performance the Balkan country failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.