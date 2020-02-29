Estonia has decided for Eurovision 2020! Today saw Eesti Laul 2020’s Grand final with a total of twelve acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

The 2020 Estonian national selection Eesti Laul concluded today with its Grand Final. Uku Suviste was crowned the winner of the show and will fly to Eurovision 2020 with What is love.

Eesti Laul 2020 was held at the Saaku Suurhall (Eurovision 2002 venue) in Tallinn.

The 2020 Estonian Eurovision hopeful and entry was determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.