Tonight: Beovizija 2020 Grand Final in Serbia!

Good evening Europe this is Belgrade calling! Serbia will be concluding its national selection Beovizija 2020 tonight with its Grand Final. Twelve acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam!



We travel to Belgrade tonight for Beovizija 2020’s Grand Final where twelve candidates are set to fight for the right to defend the Serbian colours at the forthcoming Eurovision edition in the Netherlands. The show will be held at RTS’s Studio 8 in Belgrade.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Beovizija 2020 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

RTS 1

RTS Planeti

RTS webstream

The Participants

Milan Bujaković feat. Olivera Popović – “Niti Hurricane – “Hasta La Vista”

Neda Ukraden – “Bomba”

Andrija Jo – “Oči meduze”

Igor Simić – “Ples za rastanak”

Thea Devy – “Sudnji dan”

EJO – “Tra”

Lift – “Samo mi kaži”

Ana Milenković – “Tajna”

Naiva – “Baš baš”

Marko Marković – “Kolači”

Bane Mojićević – “Cvet sa Prokletija”

About the show

12 acts will compete during tonight’s show and the winner will be awarded the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020. The 2020 Serbian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined jury/ public televoting deliberation. Beovizija 2020 will be hosted by Dragan Kosjerin, Kristina Radenkovi, Jovan Radomir and Stefan Popovic.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Serbia used its traditional national selection Beovizija in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Tel Aviv. Nevena Bozovic won the the golden ticket to Israel and defended the Serbian colours at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with her song Kruna, achieving a 18th place in the Grand Fina