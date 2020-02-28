Tonight: Beovizija 2020 Semi-final 1 in Serbia

Good evening Europe this is Belgrade calling! Serbia will be kicking off its national selection Beovizija 2020 tonight with its first semi-final. Twelve acts will battling in order to qualify for the grand final.

We travel to Belgrade tonight for Beovizija 2020’s Semi-final 1 where twelve candidates are set to fight for a place in the Grand Final. The show will be held at RTS’s Studio 8 in Belgrade.

How to watch?

You can watch Beovizija 2020 Semi final 1 at 21:00 CET via the following channels:

RTS 1

RTS Planeti

RTS webstream

The Participants

1. EJO – Trag

2. Milica Mišić – Kiša

3. Ivan Kurtić feat. Mistik Cello – Sabajle

4. Thea Devy – Sudnji dan

5. Karizma – Ona me zna

6. Andrija Jo – Oči Meduze

7. Sanja Bogosavljević – Ne puštam

8. Marko Marković – Kolači

9. Srđan Lazić – Duša i telo

10. Neda Ukraden – Bomba

11. Amvon duo i Bilja – Raj

12. Igor Simić – Ples za rastanak

About the show

12 acts will compete during tonight’s show, only 6 of them will proceed to the Grand Final. The 2020 Serbian Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined jury/ public televoting deliberation. Beovizija 2020 will be hosted by Dragan Kosjerin, Kristina Radenkovi, Jovan Radomir and Stefan Popovic.

Former Eurovision stars from Serbia and neighbouring countries will be gracing tonight’s show.

Serbia in Eurovision

Serbia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest as a solo country in 2007 and walked away with the coveted trophy when Marija Serifovic was crowned the winner with her melodic ballad Molitva. The country successfully hosted the 2008 Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade the following year, when the EBU introduced two semi-finals in the competition.

The Balkan country has partaken in Europe’s favourite television show 11 times.

In 2019 Serbia used its traditional national selection Beovizija in order to select its Eurovision entry and act for Tel Aviv. Nevena Bozovic won the the golden ticket to Israel and defended the Serbian colours at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with her song Kruna, achieving a 18th place in the Grand Final.