RTE, the Irish national broadcaster, has set the date for unveiling the 2020 Irish Eurovision act and entry.



The Irish national broadcaster is set to unveil the 2020 Irish Eurovision representative and entry on Thursday 5 March on RTE 2 FM’s Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan. The Irish act will perform his/her Eurovision entry live on the Late Late Show on Friday 6 March.

Not long now #Eurovision fans! Hear the Irish entry first on @RTE2fm Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan on March 5th & see the act perform live on @RTELateLateShow the next day ⭐️ This year’s act will work with creative group @thisispopbaby 🇮🇪 #inittowinit pic.twitter.com/n7ItvyeMuD — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) February 27, 2020

Ireland has once again opted to select its Eurovision act and entry via an internal selection.

Ireland in Eurovision

Ireland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1965 and has won the competition a record 7 times (1970, 1980, 1988, 1992, 1993, 1994, 1996).

The Emerald Isle holds many a record when it comes to our beloved contest: Ireland is the only country to have won the event 3 times in a row (1992, 1993, 1994), whilst Dublin retains the record of being the only city to have hosted the event twice in a row (1994, 1995).

In fact the 90’s were Ireland’s golden years in Eurovision, the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon 4 times in a span of 5 years (1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997) with Dublin hosting the event thrice.

Ireland’s Johnny Logan is also the only artist to have won the competition twice (1980, 1987). The Irish have competed 53 times in the competition.

In 2019 Ireland selected Sarah McTernan via an internal selection in order to fly the Irish flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry 22. Despite a magnificent performance in Israel the country failed to qualify to the Grand Final.