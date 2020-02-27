Israel: Eden Arlene unveils her potential Eurovision entries

The 2020 Israeli hopeful, Eden Arlene, has unveiled her four potential Eurovision entries. Israel will select Eden’s Eurovision entry via a special show on Tuesday 3 March.

Eden Arlene will sing a total of four songs at the special song selection show The Next Song for Eurovision, scheduled to be held on 3 March and broadcast on KAN. The show will be hosted by Eurovision 2019 hostess Lucy Ayoub.

The 2020 Israeli Eurovision entry will be determined via a combined televoting/professional jury deliberation.

The songs

Saviour in the Sound

Roots

Rak Ata

Fekir libi

One of the competing songs Fekir Libi has been written and composed by Doron Medalie, the man behind the 2018 Israeli Eurovision winning entry Toy and the 2015 Israeli entry Golden Boy and Idan Raichel who was one of the the intervals act at the 2019 Eurovision Grand Final in Tel Aviv.

Stave Beger who has co-written Roots with Nathan Gosher was one of the composers of Netta’s Toy.

Roots

Feker Libi

Rekata

Saviour in the Sound

About Eden Arlene

Eden was born and raised in Jerusalem and is of Ethiopian origin. The 19 year old Israeli Eurovision hopeful is now preparing for the 2020 Israeli Eurovision song selection show.

Israel in Eurovision

Israel debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1973 and has won the competition four times ( 1978, 1979, 1998, 2018). The country has hosted the event thrice: twice in Jerusalem ( 1979, 1999) and once in Tel Aviv (2019).

In 2019 Kobi Marimi defended the Israeli colours at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his entry Home.