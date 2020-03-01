Romania has decided Roxen’s Eurovision entry for Rotterdam! The 2020 Romanian national final was held today with a total of 5 songs battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020.

Roxen peformed her five potential ESC entries live during the show. She will be flying to Rotterdam with Alcohol You.

TVR, the Romanian national broadcaster, opted for an internal selection in order to determine its Eurovision 2020 hopeful.

The 2020 Romanian national final was held at Sala Sporturilor in Buzau, Romania. The show was hosted by Elena Gheorge and Connect R.

Sandro (Cyprus 2020), Ulrikke (Norway 2020) and Loreeen (Sweden 2012/ ESC winner) graced the stage and performed during the show.

The 2020 Romanian was determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

Romania in Eurovision

Initially Romania attempted to debut at the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest in Millstreet when it competed in the special semi-final in Slovenia with Dida Dragan. Unfortunately the country failed to qualify and win one of the three golden tickets to Ireland and had to wait one more year to join the Eurovision family.

Romania debuted at the the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Dan Bitman and is yet to win the event. The country’s best placing in the contest was achieved in 2005 (Luminita Anghel) and 2010 ( Paula Seling & Ovi) when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

Romania has participated 23 times in our beloved contest. In 2016 the country was sanctioned by the EBU due to its broadcaster’s overdue debt and was forced to stay out of the competition, despite having chosen its Eurovision entry and act for Stockholm.

In 2019, Ester Peony was crowned the winner of the Romanian national final with her entry On a Sunday. Despite a magnificent performance Romania failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.