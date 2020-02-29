Tonight: Söngvakeppnin 2020 Grand Final in Iceland

Good evening Europe, this is Reykjavik calling! We are travelling north tonight, namely to Iceland for its national final- Söngvakeppnin 2020 where a total of 5 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

Iceland is the second Nordic country to select its Eurovision 2020 act and entry after Norway, whilst Sweden, Denmark and Finland will be electing their Eurovision hopefuls on Saturday 7 March.

How to watch?

You can watch the 2020 Icelandic national final- Söngvakeppnin at 20:45 CET (19:45 local time) via the following channels:



RUV

RUV webstream

The Participants

Ísold & Helga – Meet Me Halfway Daði & Gagnamagnið – Think About Things Nína – Echo Íva – Oculis Videre DIMMA – Almyrkvi

About the show

The 2020 Icelandic national final will be held at the Laugardalshöll Arena in Reykjavik. KEiiNO (Norway 2019) have been invited to grace the show and perform during the interval segment.

The show will be hosted by Björg Magnúsdóttir, Fannar Sveinsson and Benedikt Valsson. The show will consist of 2 stages:

Stage 1 -During the first round all five acts will perform, the top 2 candidates will proceed to the Superfinal after a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

Stage 2– During the second round, the 2 Superfinalists will perform again and the winner will be determined via a 100% public televoting deliberation.

Iceland in Eurovision

Iceland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1986 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 1999 (Selma) and 2009 ( Yohanna) when it placed 2nd in the Grand Final.

The Nordic nation has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 32 times.

In 2019 Iceland selected Hatari to represent the nation at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with in Tel Aviv. Iceland sailed to the Grand Final with Hatari for the first time in five years, after staying out of the Grand Final for four consecutive years.

The Icelandic band placed 10th in the Grand Final in Israel with their entry Hatrið mun sigra.