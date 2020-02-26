Switzerland: SRF to unveil ESC 2020 hopeful and entry on 4 March

SRF, the Swiss national broadcaster, has set the date for Switzerland’s Eurovision 2020 artist and song reveal.

Switzerland is set to unveil its Eurovision 2020 hopeful and entry on Wednesday 4 March at 14:15 CET.

The Swiss national broadcaster will be holding a special press conference at the SRF Studios in Zurich in order to officially present the 2020 Swiss Eurovision act and song.



Following last year’s sucessful formula the Swiss have used the same mechanism to determine their ESC hopeful and entry for Rotterdam.

The 2020 Swiss Eurovision entry has been selected via 50/50 audience panel-international expert jury deliberation

Switzerland in Eurovision

Switzerland is one of the founder members of the Eurovision Song Contest having debuted in the very first contest in 1956 in Lugano. The Alpine nation has won the competition twice with Lys Assia (1956) and Celine Dion (1988).

In 2019 Luca Haenni was selected by SRF to represent Switzerland at the Eurovision Song Contest with his entry She got me. Luca achieved an honorable 4th placing at the 2019 ESC Grand Final in Israel, thus giving Switzerland its highest result in the competition since 1993 when the country placed 3rd in Millstreet with Moi tout simplement.