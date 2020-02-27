United Kingdom: James Newman will fly to Rotterdam!

The British national broadcaster, BBC, has unveiled the 2020 UK’S Eurovision entry and hopeful today.

James Newman will have the grand honour of representing the United Kingdom at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with My Last Breath .

The song has been composed by Ed Drewett, Iain James and Adam Argyle and James Newman himself.

James recorded the track in Scotland along with Ed, Iain and Adam whilst staying on a loch.

About James Newman

James Newman is an internationally acclaimed singer and songwriter who has worked with Ed Sheeran, Toni Braxton, Calvin Harris and Kesha. He has won a BRIT Award and has been nominated at the Grammy Awards. His songs have gone platinum and charted high both in the UK and Europe.

This year the UK opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision hopeful and entry.

The BBC has collaborated with music company BMG in its quest to find the hopeful and entry that will represent the United Kingdom at the 65th Eurovision Song Contest.

The 2020 British Eurovision entry has been published and released by BMG.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest Semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC Four whilst the Grand Final will be aired live on BBC One.

The United Kingdom in Eurovision

The United Kingdom debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition five times (1967, 1969, 1975, 1981, 1997). The country has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 62 times and has enjoyed great succes in Europe’s favorite television show. The UK hold the record of being the country who has placed 2nd the most times in the competition, namely 15 times.

Many big names have flown the British flag at the Eurovision Song Contest: Sandie Shaw, Olivia Newton John, Lulu, Buckz Fizz, Brotherhod of Man, Cliff Richard, Clodagh Rogers, Mary Hopkin, Michael Ball, Sonia, Gina G, Bonny Tyler etc.