Tonight: Finala naţională 2020: National Final in Romania

We are travelling to Romania for its national final, where the 2020 Romanian representative Roxeni is set to perform her five pontential Eurovision entries.

Romania opted for an internal selection in order to select its Eurovision hopeful for Rotterdam. Roxen will have the honour of flying the Romanian flag at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest.

How to watch?

You can see the 2020 Romanian national final- Finala Nationala at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

TVR1

TVR webstream

TVR International

TVR Moldova

TVR Official Eurovision Channel

The competing songs

Alcohol You

Beautiful Disaster

Cherry Red

Colors

Storm

About the show

The 2020 Romanian national final will be held at Sala Sporturilor in Buzau, Romania. The show will be hosted by Elena Gheorge and Connect R.

The 2020 Romanian entry will be determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation. Roxen will perform all the five competing entries live.

Romania in Eurovision

Initially Romania attempted to debut at the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest in Millstreet when it competed in the special semi-final in Slovenia with Dida Dragan. Unfortunately the country failed to qualify and win one of the three golden tickets to Ireland and had to wait one more year to join the Eurovision family.

Romania debuted at the the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Dan Bitman and is yet to win the event. The country’s best placing in the contest was achieved in 2005 (Luminita Anghel) and 2010 ( Paula Seling & Ovi) when it placed 3rd in the Grand Final.

Romania has participated 23 times in our beloved contest. In 2016 the country was sanctioned by the EBU due to its broadcaster’s overdue debt and was forced to stay out of the competition, despite having chosen its Eurovision entry and act for Stockholm.

In 2019, Ester Peony was crowned the winner of the Romanian national final with her entry On a Sunday. Despite a magnificent performance Romania failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.