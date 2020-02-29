fbpx

Tonight: Dora 2020 Grand Final in Croatia!

Croatia

by Sanjay (Sergio) Jiandani February 29, 2020 8:45 am 53 views

We are heading to the Balkans tonight, namely to Opatija for the 2020 Croatian national final- Dora where a total of 16 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

Good evening Europe this is Opatija calling, Croatia will be determining its Eurovision hopeful and entry  for Rotterdam tonight!

The 2020 Crotian national final will see sixteen candidates fight for the right to represent Croatia at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

How to watch?

You can watch Dora 2020- the Croatian national final at 20:05 CET via the following channels:

  • HRT 1
  • HRT webstream

The Participants

  1. Elis LovrićJušto
  2. Bojan JambrošićViše od riječi
  3.  Edi AbaziComing home
  4.  Zdenka KovačičekLove, Love, Love
  5.  Alen Vitasović & Božidarka Matija ČerinaDa se ne zatare
  6.  Đana One
  7.  Aklea NeonZovi ju mama
  8.  Nikola MarjanovićLet’s forgive
  9.  Lorenzo feat Dino Purić & Reper iz sobeVrati se iz Irske
  10.  Marin Jurić ČivroNaivno
  11.  Lorena BućanDrowning
  12.  IndiraYou Will Never Break My Heart
  13.  Jure BrkljačaHajde nazovi me
  14.  ColoniaZidina
  15.  Mia NegovetićWhen it Comes to You
  16. Damir KedžoDivlji vjetre

About the show

Dora 2020 hosts (Photo credit: Dario Njavro/HRT)

The 2020 Croatian national final will take place at the Marino Cvetkovic Hall in Opatija. The competition returns to the Adriatic coastal city after 8 years.

The show will be hosted by Doris Pincic Rogoznica, Zlata Mück Susec, Mirko Fodor and Dusko Curlic.

The 2020 Croatian entry and hopeful will be selected via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Israeli Eurovision 2018 winner Netta and the 2019 Croatian Eurovision representative Roko are set to perform during the interval.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 25 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2019 Croatia opted for a national selection in order to select its Eurovision entry and act, thus bringing back its traditional national final Dora.  Roko was crowned the winner of Dora 2019 and represented Croatia at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry The Dream, despite an extraordinary performance the Balkan country failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.

ESCToday is growing and always looks for new members to join our team! Feel free to drop us a line if you're interested! Use the Contact Us page or send us an email at vacancies@esctoday.com!

Related posts