We are heading to the Balkans tonight, namely to Opatija for the 2020 Croatian national final- Dora where a total of 16 acts will be battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

Good evening Europe this is Opatija calling, Croatia will be determining its Eurovision hopeful and entry for Rotterdam tonight!

The 2020 Crotian national final will see sixteen candidates fight for the right to represent Croatia at the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

How to watch?

You can watch Dora 2020- the Croatian national final at 20:05 CET via the following channels:

HRT 1

HRT webstream

The Participants

Elis Lovrić – Jušto Bojan Jambrošić – Više od riječi Edi Abazi – Coming home Zdenka Kovačiček – Love, Love, Love Alen Vitasović & Božidarka Matija Čerina – Da se ne zatare Đana – One Aklea Neon – Zovi ju mama Nikola Marjanović – Let’s forgive Lorenzo feat Dino Purić & Reper iz sobe – Vrati se iz Irske Marin Jurić Čivro – Naivno Lorena Bućan – Drowning Indira – You Will Never Break My Heart Jure Brkljača – Hajde nazovi me Colonia – Zidina Mia Negovetić – When it Comes to You Damir Kedžo – Divlji vjetre

About the show

The 2020 Croatian national final will take place at the Marino Cvetkovic Hall in Opatija. The competition returns to the Adriatic coastal city after 8 years.

The show will be hosted by Doris Pincic Rogoznica, Zlata Mück Susec, Mirko Fodor and Dusko Curlic.

The 2020 Croatian entry and hopeful will be selected via a mixed public televoting/jury deliberation.

Israeli Eurovision 2018 winner Netta and the 2019 Croatian Eurovision representative Roko are set to perform during the interval.

Croatia in Eurovision

Croatia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with the six member group Put and their entry Don’t ever cry, and is yet to win the event. The Balkan country’s best results in the competition were achieved in 1996 (Maja Blagdan) and 1999 (Doris Dragovic), when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

The country has competed 25 times in the contest and has not been very lucky in the competition in recent years, with its last top 10 finish in 2001.

In 2019 Croatia opted for a national selection in order to select its Eurovision entry and act, thus bringing back its traditional national final Dora. Roko was crowned the winner of Dora 2019 and represented Croatia at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest with his entry The Dream, despite an extraordinary performance the Balkan country failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.