Tonight: Eesti Laul 2020 Grand Final in Estonia

Good evening Europe this is Tallinn calling! We’re heading up north to Estonia tonight for the Grand Final of Eesti Laul 2020 where a total of 12 candidates will battle for the right to represent Estonia at the forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

The 2020 Estonian national selection- Eesti Laul concludes tonight with its Grand Final. Eesti Laul 2020 will be held at the Saaku Suurhall (Eurovision 2002 venue) in Tallinn.

The 2020 Estonian Eurovision hopeful and entry will be determined via a combined jury/public televoting deliberation.

How to watch?

You can watch the Estonian national final Eesti Laul 2020 at 18:30 CET (19:30 local time) via the following channels:

ETV

ETV webstream

The Participants

I NGER – Only Dream

– Only Dream Rasmus Rändvee – Young

– Young STEFAN – By My Side

– By My Side Synne & Väliharf – Majakad

– Majakad Uudo Sepp – I’m Sorry. I Messed Up

– I’m Sorry. I Messed Up Uku Suviste – What Love Is

– What Love Is SHIRA – Out In Space

– Out In Space Annet x Fredi – Write About Me

– Write About Me Jaagup Tuisk – Beautiful Life

– Beautiful Life Traffic – Üks Kord Veel

– Üks Kord Veel Egert Milder – Georgia (On My Mind)

– Georgia (On My Mind) Laura – Break Me



Estonia in Eurovision

The Baltic nation attempted to join the Eurovision family in 1993 when it competed in the preliminary semifinal in Slovenia, unfortunately Estonia didn’t qualify and had to wait for one more year to enter the competition.

Estonia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with Silvi Vrait and went on to win the competition in 2001 with Tanel Padar and Dave Benton‘s Everybody. The following year the Baltic country successfully hosted the 2002 Eurovision Song Contest in Tallinn.

In 2019 Victor Crone won the Estonian national selection Eesti Laul and won the the right to represent the Baltic country at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with his entry Storm, achieving a 20th placing in the Grand Final.