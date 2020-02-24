Eurovision 2020: AVROTROS unveils the Press Conference moderators

AVROTROS, the ESC 2020 Host broadcaster, has unveiled the Press Conference moderators today.

Roos Moggré and Andrew Makkinga will be conducting a total of 87 press conferences during the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam. The press conferences will be held at the Press Centre at Rotterdam Ahoy from 02-17 May.

The following press conferences will take place with:



The 41 different delegations

The finalists after the semi-finals



The winner after the Grand Final



These press conferences will be attended by circa 1,500 journalists and international media. The press conferences after the semi-finals and the Grand Final will be broadcast live on Eurovision’s Official Youtube Channel.



About Roos



Roos Moggré is a journalist and presenter for AVROTROS’s current affairs program EenVandaag. In addition to presenting the television broadcasts, Moggré can also be heard regularly as a presenter of Radio EenVandaag.

Roos Moggre says:

I am really looking forward to the international facet of the Eurovision Song Contest. Musicians and journalists will be coming from all over the world and I think it’s fantastic that I can be there as a moderator. I hosted the press conferences when Duncan arrived at Schiphol Airport and when Rotterdam was announced as the host city . I think working with Andrew will be a gift for me. We’re ready for it!

About Andrew

Andrew Makkinga is a presenter and discussion leader. Makkinga who hails from Uganda, has enormous know-how in the field of politics and music. Two worlds that seem to have little in common, but Andrew knows how to combine them excellently . The Dutch public knows him as a reporter for NTR during live music festival broadcasts such as North Sea Jazz and as a radio DJ for NPO Soul & Jazz.

Andrew Makkinga says:

The Eurovision Song Contest is a beautiful and centric events thats connects everyone. I am particularly interested in the diversity of musical styles that we can expect and to approach the song contest from this angle.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS