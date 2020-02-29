Tonight: Festival da Canção 2020 semi-final 2 in Portugal

Boa tarde Europe, this is Lisbon calling! We are heading down south to the sunny shores of Lisbon for the second semi-final of Festival da Canção 2020.

A total of 8 acts will be battling tonight for a ticket to the Grand Final of Festival da Canção 2020, only four of them will proceed to the next stage of the 2020 Portuguese national selection. Tonight’s show will be hosted by Sónia Araújo and José Carlos Malato.

Todays four finalists will join last week’s four finalists.

How to watch?

You can watch Festival da Canção 2020 semi-final 2 at 23:o0 CET (22:00 local time) via the following channels:

RTP 1

RTP 1 webstream

RTP International

RTP Africa

The Participants

Dubio feat. +351 – Cegueira Luiz Caracol & Gus Liberdade – Dói-me o País Judas – Cubismo Enviesado» Kady – Diz Só Elisa Rodrigues – Não Voltes Mais Cláudio Frank – Quero-te Abraçar Tomás Luzia – Mais Real Que O Amor Jimmy P – Abensonhado

About Festival da Canção 2020

Festival da Canção 2020 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semi-finals and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 22, 29 February and 7 March. The Semi-finals are set to be held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon, whilst the Grand Final will be held in Elvas, Alentejo.

22/02/2020- FdC Semi-final 1

29/02/2020- FdC Semi-final 2

07/03/2020- FdC Grand Final

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2019 Conan Osiris was crowned the winner of the Portuguese national final Festival da Cançao with his entry Telemoveis. Conan flew the Portuguese flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, despite an energetic performance Portugal failed to qualify to the Grand Fina