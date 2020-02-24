Portugal: First four Festival da Canção 2020 finalists determined

Last Saturday saw Festival da Canção 2020 kick off with its first semi-final, where a total of 8 acts battled for four places in the Grand Final.

We have the first four finalists for the Grand Final of Festival da Cançao 2020:

Filipe Sambado- Gerbera Amarela do Sul



Gerbera Amarela do Sul Bárbara Tinoco- Passe-Partout



Passe-Partout Elisa- Medo de Sentir

Medo de Sentir Throes + The Shine- Movimento



The first semi-final of Festival da Canção 2020 was held last weekend in Lisbon and hosted by Jorge Gabriel & Tânia Ribas de Oliveira.

The first four finalists of FdC 2020 were determined via 50/50 special jury- public televoting deliberation.

About Festival da Canção 2020

Festival da Canção 2020 will consist of three live televised shows ( 2 semi-finals and a Grand Final) scheduled to be held on 22, 29 February and 7 March. The Semi-finals are set to be held at the RTP Studios in Lisbon, whilst the Grand Final will be held in Elvas, Alentejo.

22/02/2020- FdC Semi-final 1

29/02/2020- FdC Semi-final 2

07/03/2020- FdC Grand Final

Portugal in Eurovision

Portugal debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1964 and has won the competition once, namely in 2017 with Salvador Sobral‘s Amor pelo dois. The country successfully hosted the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest in Lisbon.

Portugal has competed 51 times in the Eurovision Song Contest.

In 2019 Conan Osiris was crowned the winner of the Portuguese national final Festival da Cançao with his entry Telemoveis. Conan flew the Portuguese flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, despite an energetic performance Portugal failed to qualify to the Grand Final.