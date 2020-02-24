Spain: Nicoline Refsing will be Blas Cantó’s stage director in Rotterdam

TVE, the Spanish national broadcaster, has announced that Nicole Refsing will be responsible for Blas Cantó Eurovision staging in Rotterdam.

TVE has opted for Nicole Refsing to direct Blas Cantó, Eurovision staging after her success with the Spanish Junior Eurovision 2019 entry ‘Marte’.

Blas will be accompanied by 5 backing vocalists on stage in Rotterdam.

Nicole Refsing says:

I love Blas Canto and I am looking forward to work on a spectacular staging for the show in May. The staging will be emotional, ambitious and explosive and will enhance Blas’ live performance. I am also looking forward to work with the Spanish delegation, it is one of the best teams I have ever worked with. Ana Bordas (Spanish HoD) is a great leader and knows how to find the best professionals to work with her team. The Spanish team is passionate, creative and fun to work with.

Nicole Refsing is a multi facetted professional who is no new face when it comes to Eurovision as she was the Eurovision 2014 Creative Director and Content Producer in Copenhangen, when Conchita Wurst won the competition.

Blas Cantó was selected via an internal selection to represent Spain at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

About Blas Cantó

Blas Cantó is no new face in the Eurovision world as he has tried to represent Spain both at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2011 as part of the boyband Auryn.



It has been a long lasting dream for Blas to defend the Spanish colours at the Eurovision Song Contest. In 2011 hea nearly accomplished his dream when Auryn came 2nd at the Spanish national final.

The 27 year artist is amongst the most sought after singers in Spain today having gained much name, fame and recognition amongst the younger audience. He has released 5 albums so far ( 4 with Auryn and 1 solo). He released his debut album Complicado last year, with one of its songs ‘El No Soy Yo’ becoming a massive hit in Spain.

Spain in Eurovision

Spain debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1961 and has won the competition twice, with Massiel (1968) and Salome (1969).

The Iberian nation has partaken 59 times in our beloved competition and has been religiously competing in the contest every year since its debut.

In 2019 Spain selected its Eurovision act via Operacion Triunfo for the second consecutive year, Miki was crowned the winner of the Spanish national final and flew to Tel Aviv with his party song ‘La venda‘, achieving a 22nd place in the Grand Final.