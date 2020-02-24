Austria: Vincent Bueno to unveil his Eurovision entry on 5 March

The 2020 Austrian Eurovision hopeful, Vincent Bueno, is set to release his Eurovision entry ‘Alive’ on 5 March.

As we draw closer to the deadline for broadcasters to submit their respective competing Eurovision entries to the EBU more and more countries are premiering their Eurovision songs for Rotterdam. Austrain national broadcaster, ORF will be unveiling Vincent Bueno‘s Eurovision entry on Thursday 5 March.

Vincent Bueno was selected via an internal selection in order to defend the Austrian colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Austria in Eurovision

Austria debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1957 and has won the competition twice with Udo Jurgens (1966) and Conchita Wurst (2014). The country has participated 52 times in the contest and hosted the event twice in its majestic capital Vienna (1967, 2015).

In 2019 Austria selected PAENDA via an internal selection to fly the Austrian flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Limits. Despite a magnificent performance Austria didn’t qualify to the Grand Final in Israel.