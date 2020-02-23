We are heading all the way to Warsaw today for the 2020 Polish national final. Szansa na Sukces 2020 concludes this afternoon with its Grand Final.

Poland is all set to select its Eurovision hopeful and act for Rotterdam today. The country has opted use the mechanism it has used for Junior Eurovision in order to determine its Eurovision act for Rotterdam. Hence Poland will select its ESC 2020 hopeful and entry via Szansa na Sukces.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of Szansa na Sukces 2020 at 15:15 CET via the following channels:

TVP 2

TVP 2 webstream

About the show

The 2020 Polish national final will be held in Warsaw and will be hosted by Artur Orzech. A total of 3 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam during the show.

The 2020 Polish Eurovision entry and act will be determined via a 100% public deliberation.

The Participants

Kasia Deren-

Alicja Szemplinska- Ufaj mi



Ufaj mi Albert Černý (Lake Malawi)– Lucy

Poland in Eurovision

Poland debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 with flying colours achieving an honorable placing with Edyta Gorniak‘s To nie ja, the country’s best result till date.

The country has faced mixed fortunes in the competition achieving only three top 10 placing in the event since its debut. Poland withdrew from the competition in 2012 due to poor results and financial issues and was absent from the competition for three consecutive years until their return in 2014.

Poland has partaken at Europe’s favorite television show 22 times.

In 2019 Poland opted for an internal selection and selected Tulia to fly the Polish flag at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with their entry Fire of love (Pali się) , despite a magnificent performance the country failed to qualify to the Grand Final for a second consecutive year.