Ukraine: Go_A will fly to Rotterdam!

Ladies and gentlemen this is Kyiv calling! Ukraine has made its deliberation for Eurovision 2020 and selected its hopeful and entry for Rotterdam.

Tonight saw the Grand Final of Vidbir 2020 with a total of six acts battling for the golden ticket to Eurovision 2020.

Go_A will have the grand honour of flying the Ukrainian flag at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Solovey.

The 2020 Ukrainian national final was held in Kyiv and was hosted by Serhiy Prytula. The show was aired on STB and UA:PBC.

The 2020 Ukrainian Eurovision entry was determined via a 50/50 professional jury-public televoting deliberation.

Ukraine in Eurovision

Ukraine debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with Oleksandr Ponormayov‘s Hasta la vista, and has won the competition twice in 2004 (Ruslana) and 2016 (Jamala). The country has hosted the contest twice in its majestic capital Kyiv in 2005 and 2017.

Ukraine is one of the most successful countries in the Eurovision Song Contest and has so far not missed out competing in the Grand Final. The Eastern European nation has competed in Europe’s favourite television show every year since its debut with the exception of 2015 and 2019 when the country withdrew from the competition.

The Ukrainians have made it 9 times in the top 10 of the leader board in their 15 ESC participations, including 2 victories ( 2004, 2016), 2 2nd placings (2007, 2008), 1 3rd placing (2013) and 4th placing (2011).