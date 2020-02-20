Eurovision 2020: Semi-transparent LED screen to connect the two stages

The 2020 Eurovision Host broadcaster, AVROTROS, has unveiled that a semi transparent LED screen will connect the two stages at th forthcoming Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

A large semi-transparent LED screen will be installed at the upcoming edition of the Eurovision Song Contest. The screen is 22 meters wide and 5 meters high and can be used to create a background for the B stage.

This makes the main stage even more connected to the B stage and can be used even more creatively by the artists. Because the screen is semi-transparent, the audience in the room can still see what happens on stage when the screen is used. If it is not used, the screen is hung high and disappears completely out of sight.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest is scheduled to be held on 12, 14 and 16 May at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Source: AVROTROS/ eurovision.tv