Tonight: EMA 2020 Grand Final in Slovenia

We head all the way to the Balkans tonight, namely to majestic capital of Slovenia where the Grand Final of EMA 2020 is set to take place. A total of 12 acts will battle for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

How to watch?

You can watch the Grand Final of EMA 2020 at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

RTVSLO 1

RTVSLO 1 webstream

About the show

The 2020 Slovenian national final will be hosted by Klemen Slakonja. A total of 12 competitors will be vying to represent Slovenia at the upcoming Eurovision edition in Rotterdam.

A 3 member expert jury will be respsonsible to whittle down the 12 competing acts to 2 (superfinalists). Hereafter the Slovenian public will select the 2020 Slovenian Eurovision hopeful and entry during the Superfinal.

The 2019 Slovenian Eurovision representatives Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl will perform during the show as the interval act.

The Participants

Simon Vadnjal – Nisi sam Saska – Še kar lovim tvoj nasmeh Gaja Prestor – Verjamem vase Ana Soklič – Voda Inmate – The Salt Manca Berlec – Večnost Tinkara Kovač – Forever Božidar Wolfand – Wolf – Maybe Someday Parvani Violet – Cupid Klara Jazbec – Stop the World IMSET – Femme fatale Lina Kuduzović – man like u

Slovenia in Eurovision

Slovenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1993 with 1X Band and is yet to win the competition. The country’s best result in the contest is a 7th placing, achieved in 1995 (Darja Svajger) and 2001 (Nusa Derenda).

Slovenia has competed 25 times in the contest since their debut in 1993, the country has partaken in the competition religiously every year with the exception of 1994 and 2000 when the nation was forced to stay out of the event due to the relegation rules of the contest back then.

In 2019 Slovenia opted to select its Eurovision act and entry via its traditional national selection EMA. Zala Kralj & Gašper Šantl won the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with their entry Sebi , placing 15th in the Grand Final.