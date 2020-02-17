Belgium: Hooverphonic reveal their entry ‘Release me’!

It’s raining entries! Eurovision fans can rejoice over the 11th official entry to be released for the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. It comes from one of the host country’s neighbours: Belgium! Hooverphonic are bringing ‘Release me’ on stage in Rotterdam.

They were one of the very first artists to be announced for the forthcoming Eurovision back in October 2019. Hooverphonic, the band that impressed the planet back in 2000 with the world-hit Mad about you, is back to the big European music scene. They will represent Belgium at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest. Their entry was aired for the very first time on Belgian radios this morning. It’s called Release me, and you can watch the official video here:

‘Saying goodbye to a loved one’

The song was co-written by Luca Chiaravalli and band member Alex Callier, who also wrote the lyrics. It is about saying goodbye to a dear friend, family member or lover. According to Callier, it is a universal theme because everyone will be confronted with it at some point in their life.

The act is an Italian-Belgian co-production, since Chiavaralli is better known for having composed the Sanremo winner Occidentali’s Karma, the Italian entry at the 2017 Eurovision in Kiev where Francesco Gabbani achieved a 6th placing in the Grand Final.

About Hooverphonic

Hooverphonic is a Flemish band composed by Alex Callier, Raymond Geerts and Luka Cruysberghs. The band was created in 1995 and has been through several changes in its composition. The current trio has been working together since 2018. They have published 10 EPs over the past 20 years, the last one being Looking for Stars, released in 2018.

Flemish broadcaster VRT internally selected the band to represent Belgium at the 2020 Eurovision in Rotterdam. Hooverphonic will jump on stage in the First Semi-final on Tuesday 12 May 2020.