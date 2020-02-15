Ladies and gentlemen, Armenia has decided! The Grand Final of the third edition of Depi Evratesil was held this evening in Armenia with a total of 12 acts battling for the golden ticket to Rotterdam.

Athena Manoukian was crowned the winner of Depi Evratesil and will defend the Armenian colours at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Chains of love.

The 2020 Armenian entry and hopeful were determined ia combined professional jury/public televoting deliberation.

Armenia in Eurovision

Armenia debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2004 and is yet to win the competition. The country’s achieved its best result in the event in 2008 (Sirusho) and 2014 (Aram Mp3) when it placed 4th in the Grand Final.

Armenia has partaken in the contest 13 times and has competed every year since its debut with the exception of 2012 when the country decided to withdraw from the competition.

The Armenians have enjoyed much success in Eurovision, garnering a total of 7 top 10 placings in their 13 year Eurovision history.

In 2019 AMPTV opted for an internal selection in order to select the Armenian Eurovision representative and entry for Tel Aviv. Srbuk flew the Armenian flag at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with her entry Walking Out, despite an extraordinary performance Armenia failed to qualify to the Grand Final for the second consecutive year.