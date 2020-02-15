Norway: Ulrikke to Rotterdam!

Norway has decided! Today saw the Grand Final of MGP 2020 with a total of 10 acts competing for the coveted trophy and the right to represent Norway at the forthcoming 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam.

Ulrikke will have the grand honour of representing Norway at the 2020 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with Attention. The 2020 Norwegian Eurovision entry was determined via a 100% public deliberation.

The 2020 Norwegian national selection concluded today with its sixt and final show tonight. MGP 2020 was hosted by Kåre Magnus Bergh, Ingrid Gjessing Linhave and Ronny Brede Aase. Tonight’s Grand Final was held at the Trondheim Spektrum in Trondheim.

Norway in Eurovision

Norway debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1960 and has won the competition thrice: 1985 (Bobbysocks), 1995 (Secret Garden) and 2009 (Alexander Rybak).

The Nordic country has successfully hosted the competition thrice, once in Bergen and twice in Oslo and has partaken in Europe’s favorite television show 58 times.

In 2o19 KEiiNO won the Norwegian national final and represented Norway at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv with Spirit of the night, achieving a 6th place in the Grand Final