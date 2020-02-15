Tonight: Pabandom iš Naujo Grand Final in Lithuania

Following Latvia, Lithuania is the next Baltic country to select its Eurovision act and entry for Rotterdam. The 2020 Lithuanian national selection Pabandom iš Naujo concludes tonight with its Grand Final.

We head to Vilnius tonight to see Lithuania determine its Eurovision entry and act for Rotterdam.

A total of 8 acts will battle in the Lithuanian national final –Pabandom iš Naujo– tonight for the golden ticket to Rotterdam. The show will be hosted by Gabrielle Martirosian, Giedrius Masalskis and Ieva Zasimauskaite (Lithuania 2018).

How to watch?

You can watch the 2020 Lithuanian national final- Pabandom iš Naujo- at 20:00 CET via the following channels:

LRT HD

LRT webstream

The Candidates

Aistė Pilvelytė – Unbreakable Rūta Loop – We Came From The Sun KaYra – Alligator

Monika Marija – If I Leave Meandi – DRIP The Roop – On fire The Backs – Fully Moniqué –Make Me Human



Lithuania in Eurovision

Lithuania debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1994 and is yet to win the event. The country achieved its best results in the competition in 2006 when it placed 6th with LT United‘s We are the winners in Athens. The Baltic nation has partaken 20 times in Europe’s favourite television show.

In 2019 Jurij Vevlenko won the golden ticket to Tel Aviv with his entry Run with Lions, despite a magnificent performance Lithuania failed to qualify to the Grand Final in Israel.